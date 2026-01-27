Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

1h

My guess is Flanagan will be sacrificed to save Walz from prosecution. It was Walz talking with Trump, not her, and Trump likely wants someone to pay. So - maybe, as this is just a gut feeling - Flanagan will get charged with obstruction of justice and Omar will be indicted on fraud charges, not Frey or Walz. Then again, given the duplicity of politics, who knows who will be stuck taking the fall?

