I know the area well as I used to work in it. I was in a law enforcement related profession at the time. 36th and Penn Ave. There used to be a Tom Thumb right on the corner, it’s about 2 or 3 blocks up from a Family Dollar store, and there was a Best Steakhouse in that same building. I ate there a couple of times.

This was back in the 90’s when it wasn’t as bad as it is today, but it was still the most crime ridden violent area of the city where, just like today, most of the murders took place. My team and I were shot at multiple times, lots of drugs in the area, gang bangers, and hell, I was even propositioned by a couple of hookers while on the job. And to think, it’s actually worse there today.

I’ve got some war stories from when I worked that part of town.

Nine people are accused of trafficking fentanyl out of five apartment buildings near the same intersection in north Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood, which authorities say turned the area into a "hotspot for violent crime." … Court documents say the drug operation sold out of at least five apartment buildings in the area, and the organization allegedly contributed to crime in the area, including a "high volume of shootings, homicides, and drug use." … Court documents state that the DTO was designed to sell fentanyl to "as many customers as possible". They sold from inside apartment buildings that were easily accessible, and allowed buyers to come into the apartments, where the sellers would weigh the fentanyl and exchange it for cash. The organization stored the fentanyl, scales, paraphernalia and cash in the apartments.

That’s a very significant drug ring.

What is it that Chief O’Hara says about the area?

"For too long, 36th and Penn has been a hotspot for violent crime," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement. "In 2024, there were four times as many shooting victims within a one block radius of 36th and Penn than the previous three-year average. Overall violent crime more than doubled within a one-block radius of 36th and Penn. We’ve seen the spike in violent crime and heard the concerns loud and clear from the community…”

This is yet another example of failed DFL leadership and policies. It’s just that simple. And part of that failure that leads to why crime is rampant and out of control, again falls back on woke DFLers allowing the Minneapolis Police Department to lose 40% of its officers, and failing to replace them. Also, you have an extraordinarily hostile city government towards law enforcement, nobody wants to be a cop there.

