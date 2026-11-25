Who doesn’t want to beat this Saddam Hussein looking commie bastard in to permanent vegetative state?

Zohran Mamdani and his fellow communist scolds just scored another hollow victory by banning horse-drawn carriages. A tradition that made people smile, gave working-class drivers a living, and let tourists feel a little magic in the city is now gone, sacrificed on the altar of left-wing control.

This is what they always do. Democrats, socialists, the whole progressive apparatus cannot stand ordinary happiness unless they regulate it, moralize it, or extinguish it. A carriage ride is too charming, too unapologetically traditional, too free of their approved narrative. So they invent a crisis, dress it up in the language of animal rights, “if it saves just one life,” or equity, and strip the joy away. The horses were “exploited.” The drivers were “backward.” The tourists were engaging in something insufficiently pure. Bullshit, all of it. The real offense was that people were having a good time without asking permission from the totalitarian activist class.

Leftists have perfected this move. They take Christmas and turn it into a culture-war. They take Fourth of July fireworks and lecture about pollution and trauma. They take school dances, Halloween, classic literature, local festivals, even the simple pleasure of driving your own car, and find a reason it must be restricted, renamed, or canceled. Happiness is suspect. Tradition is oppression. Fun that isn’t curated by the correct ideology is a problem to be solved.

Mamdani’s ban is just the latest installment. The point is power, and nothing else: the power to declare what is allowed to exist in public life, and the satisfaction of watching another piece of the old, unapproved world disappear.

Normal people notice the pattern. Every time the left gains influence, something beloved gets put on the chopping block under a noble-sounding excuse. They don’t build; they tear down. They don’t celebrate; they police. And when the carriages are gone and the streets feel a little grayer, they’ll move on to the next target, still convinced they’re the good guys.

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