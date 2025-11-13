Zohran Mamdani hasn’t even warmed the mayor’s chair and he’s already threatening to seize private buildings from landlords who don’t pay his inflated fines or finish city-ordered repairs. He calls it “tenant protection.” It’s really state confiscation. And it’s one of the first things communists do when they seize power. Gun confiscation would be the first, and that’s on Mamdani’s itinerary as well.

This isn’t housing reform — it’s government muscle in a velvet glove. Mamdani wants to double fines, send the city to do repairs, bill the owners, and take their property if they can’t pay. That’s not justice; it’s a bureaucratic shakedown. It’s a racket that even leaves the five family’s in awe.

New York’s real problem isn’t a shortage of punishment — it’s a shortage of freedom to build, invest, and maintain housing without drowning in red tape. Mamdani’s plan will scare off investors, collapse property values, and deepen the housing crisis he claims to fix.

Private ownership built the city. Mamdani’s “day 1” promise would start tearing it down.

