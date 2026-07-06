Marisa Simonetti was sentenced on Tuesday, June 30, in connection with the widely publicized 2024 “tarantula tossing” incident at her Edina home.

According to Hennepin County court records:

She was ordered to serve 90 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, with eligibility for work or school release.

She received credit for four days already served and must report to the workhouse by July 31.

She was also given a 364-day sentence that was stayed for two years, meaning she will not serve that additional time if she successfully completes probation.

She was placed on two years of supervised probation.

The court ordered her to pay $1,078 in fines and fees.

The probation conditions include:

No contact with the victim.

Staying away from the victim’s home, workplace, and school.

Completing domestic abuse counseling and a mental health evaluation.

Writing a letter of apology to the victim.

Prohibition on possessing firearms, ammunition, or explosives while on probation.

The case stemmed from a June 21, 2024 dispute with a tenant renting space in Simonetti’s home. Prosecutors said the confrontation escalated into shouting, throwing objects down a stairway, and tossing a live tarantula, an incident captured on video that attracted national attention. A jury convicted Simonetti in March 2026 of harassment, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct.

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