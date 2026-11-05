She dressed as a homeless person, got the usual internet pile-on, and immediately folded. That was the real mistake. The super sensitive snowflakes, pussies, and chronically offended spent the weekend shrieking about “insensitivity” and “mocking the vulnerable.” Not one of them has ever donated a dime to actually help the homeless. Their entire contribution to the crisis is performative outrage and social media lectures. In other words. Bullshit.

Halloween is costumes. It has always included edgy, uncomfortable, and dark themes. Treating one celebrity photo like a moral emergency while ignoring the actual problem is pure cowardice pretending to be compassion. Stewart blinked. She shouldn’t have.

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