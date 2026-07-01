Beginning Wednesday, July 1, Minnesota will become the first state in the U.S. to require mental health warning labels on many social media platforms. The law applies to users in Minnesota and is expected to affect services such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and similar platforms that host user-generated content.

You can’t make up stupid shit like this if you tried. You just automatically know Democrats are behind this. And sure as shit:

“Depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, suicidal ideation all dramatically increase because of social media use, and Minnesotans deserve to know about that if they’re using this product, the same way they deserve to about the increased risk of cancer if you’re smoking cigarettes,” said DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson.

Ah, no. Social Media does not “dramatically” increase any of that. It’s just more leftist bullshit, a way to creep in and regulate speech.

Zack Stephenson, huh? He looks like a faggot.

Here’s what you should know:

A warning will appear each time you open a covered social media app or website. The pop-up must be displayed before you can access your feed and remain visible until you either acknowledge it or leave the platform.

The warning is state-written. It advises that excessive social media use has been associated with mental health risks and includes information for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and other mental health resources. The warning cannot be hidden in a platform’s terms of service or settings.

It applies to all users, not just minors. Unlike many recent social media laws that focus on children and teens, Minnesota’s warning requirement covers everyone using qualifying platforms in the state.

You can’t permanently disable the warning. Even after dismissing it, the pop-up will reappear the next time you open the app or website.

I hope these Social Media companies laugh at the Nanny State of Minnesota and tell the powers that be to go pound sand, and completely ignore this blatant First Amendment violation.

The law is already facing a court challenge from technology industry groups, which argue it violates the First Amendment by compelling companies to display government-mandated speech. As of Tuesday evening (yesterday, June 30), the law was still scheduled to take effect on July 1 (today) unless a court intervenes.

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