Adam Abdihakeem Adam, 18, drove into the Eden Prairie High School parking lot during the Oct. 2 homecoming game, got out amid a brawl involving roughly 10 people, returned to the car, came back, and opened fire. Two teens took rounds, one through the leg, one in the foot. The stadium was evacuated. The game stopped. Families fled. Police call it gang-related Somali youth violence spilling into the suburbs. Surveillance, cellphone data, the brother’s car, discarded phone, matching clothes, the evidence is blatant.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office charged him with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed. That’s it. He posted bond and walked out of the Hennepin County Jail over the weekend. First court appearance Monday: electronic monitoring, stay away from the school, no guns. Next date December. The four other young men tied to the fight, Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, Musab Ibrahim Aden, Omar Adan Abdullahi, Mahamed Ali Haji got a weak, one count each of third-degree riot, a gross misdemeanor. Arrest warrants, $6,000 bail, and as of the reports they weren’t even in custody.

This is the soft bullshit, weak on crime, progressive, “emerging adult” theater that has defined Moriarty’s tenure: minimize the felony, maximize the excuses, and hope the next retaliatory shooting doesn’t make the evening news. And remember: this is the same prosecutor who, in December 2025, looked straight into a camera and declared there are “no roving gangs of Somali people in this community harassing, threatening, doing anything to any of our community members.” She repeated it for emphasis and called the reports “simply lies.” Police chiefs, sheriffs, and mayors across the Twin Cities suburbs are now openly discussing Somali American youth gangs, cliques, and retaliatory shootings, including the Eden Prairie homecoming bloodshed. Moriarty’s denial aged about as well as her soft charging policies.

Under Minnesota law, the conduct supports far more. Firing a handgun into a group during a fight is textbook intentional discharge of a firearm under circumstances that endanger the safety of another—felony under 609.66. Doing it in a school zone or at a public assembly where hundreds of parents and kids are present escalates the endangerment. Attempted murder (first- or second-degree) is available when someone deliberately shoots at people with a firearm; the fact the bullets hit legs and feet instead of chests doesn’t erase the intent or the substantial step. Assault in the first degree is on the table when a dangerous weapon is used and great bodily harm is inflicted or intended. Riot in the first or second degree already contemplates armed participants; stacking it with the shooting is the minimum, not the ceiling. Threats of violence under 609.713 fit the terror caused by gunfire that emptied a stadium. If gang motivation is established as police have publicly indicated, enhancements exist. Firearm use in a qualifying assault triggers a mandatory minimum of three years under 609.11. Possession or discharge near school property carries its own felony exposure.

Instead, Moriarty’s office stopped at second-degree assault (seven years max, ten if substantial bodily harm is proven) and second-degree riot (five years). The others get a gross misdemeanor that can end in probation or a year at most. No one who has watched her office’s pattern—plea deals for teen killers, diversion for violent actors, reluctance to treat “youth” gun violence as the adult felony it is, believes Adam will see meaningful prison time. Expect a plea to something reduced, credit for time served that barely exists, supervised release, and a return to the same networks that produced the shooting. The four riot defendants will skate with even less.

This is the predictable result of electing a weak on crime Democrat who is a former public defender that treats accountability as optional, “root causes” as a substitute for locking up people who shoot teenagers outside high-school football games, and reality itself as optional when it involves acknowledging Somali gangs. Eden Prairie families shouldn’t have to hope the next gang brawl doesn’t end with body bags because the county attorney prefers minimal paper, and maximal denial over maximum protection. Charge the crimes the facts support. Stop treating armed thugs at school events like wayward kids who need a stern talking-to. And stop pretending the gangs are a right-wing hallucination when the shell casings and hospital beds say otherwise.

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