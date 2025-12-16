Minnesota is in crisis — and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is at the center of it. According to FBI filings, Moriarty agreed not to prosecute a 2018 sexual assault as part of a plea deal for a Somali national, Abdimahat Mohamed, who has since been accused of multiple rapes and violent crimes. This isn’t a misstep or a “tough call.” It is a catastrophic failure of justice, and it puts every woman, every family, and every community in Minnesota at risk.

Mohamed had already pled guilty to two separate sexual assaults. Yet Moriarty’s office dropped the most serious charges and recommended probation instead of prison. And as the FBI affidavit makes chillingly clear, the 2018 assault was simply swept aside. A man accused of violent sexual crimes was allowed to walk free, thanks to a prosecutor more concerned with wokeness than public safety.

Moriarty defends the plea deal, citing unavailable witnesses and legal hurdles. But Minnesotans don’t live in courtrooms — we live in neighborhoods where predators like Mohamed are now free to strike again. Justice isn’t convenient. Justice isn’t “pragmatic.” Justice protects victims and punishes criminals. Anything less is a betrayal, and Mary Moriarty has consistently perfected the art of betrayal during her time as county attorney.

This case isn’t just about one man. It’s a symptom of a leftist, Democrat “soft-on-crime” agenda that has taken root in Minnesota and across the country. Prosecutors who prioritize ideology over safety create a climate where criminals feel untouchable, victims feel abandoned, and communities are left to pay the price. Meanwhile, federal authorities are forced to step in, bringing charges Moriarty’s office refused to pursue. The question is simple: how many more assaults were preventable if she had done her job?

It’s time to put politics aside. It’s time to prioritize safety. And it’s time for Moriarty to answer for every life endangered by her woke, reckless plea deal.

