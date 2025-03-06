I could not believe what I saw from the Democrats on Tuesday night at President Trump’s address to congress and the nation.

They ought to be called DINO, Democrats In Name Only. Today’s party and the people in it are not the same as they used to be. This is a radical, hateful, angry, poer hungry authoritarian party that resembles something Soviet in nature, and in total opposition to everything the party of JFK. That may be the reason the DINO’s never invoke JFK anymore. It’s really sad what that once noble party was, and is no more.

Illegal border crossings are down to record lows, Democrats were not happy. Criminal illegal aliens are being arrested, jailed and deported. Democrats were not happy. Government waste, fraud and abuse exposed and eliminated. Democrats were not happy. Peace prospects increase. Democrats are not happy. A 13 year old cancer survivor recognized by Trump. Democrats were not happy. Laken Riley’s mom and sister were acknowledged. Democrats were not happy. A park in Houston named in honor of a fallen cop, his widow and young child acknowledged. Democrats were not happy, and the list goes on and on.

Their juvenile, hateful, spoiled, sore loser antics exposed exactly who they are. Their only concern is obtaining power, sabotaging the opposition, and forcibly imposing an ideology an overwhelming majority (80%+) find abhorrent. We are not one, and we are not the same.

You know what to expect the next time they win an election, except, next time we may very well not have the power to vote them out.

