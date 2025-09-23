If you want a perfect snapshot of what’s wrong with Minnesota under DFL “leadership,” look no further than the case of Mohamed Adan Mohamed.

Mohamed walked into a Mankato sporting goods store in full tactical getup — mask, gloves, heavy coat — and stole more than $2,100 worth of gear: body armor, bear spray, and 9mm handgun magazines. Let’s be real here, when was the last time you heard of a young Somali male going bear hunting with a pistol? You haven’t. Investigators later found a survivalist shopping list, extremist social media posts pointing a rifle at the camera, and hashtags cheering on “death to Amerika.”

A state agent testified that all the evidence pointed to Mohamed preparing for a mass casualty attack within 24 hours.

Let that sink in.

What did Minnesota’s DFL-led “justice”🤣 system do in response? They handed him a seven-month jail sentence — most of which he had already served — and three years of probation, and let’s not forget “treatment.” Treatment🤣 what a bunch of BS. The felony threats-of-violence charge? Tossed out completely.

This wasn’t justice. This was woke, cowardly bullshit handed out by woke judge activist that has no business on the bench. He’s another Democrat (obviously) appointed by former Democrat Gov. Mark Dayton, his name is Mark Betters.

Walz and his DFL allies love to lecture Minnesotans about safety and “equity in the justice system.” But over and over, their policies put criminals first and families last. We saw it in 2020, when Walz froze while Minneapolis burned. We see it every week in the revolving-door policies that let carjackers, looters, and violent offenders skate back onto the streets. And now we see it again in a case that could have ended in tragedy and still might. I don’t believe for one second the last chapter of Mohamed Adan Mohamed‘s activities has been written.

If a man preparing for mass violence gets probation, what does someone have to do to earn a serious sentence in Minnesota? Oh, that was a silly question, just commit a crime against one of the left’s favorite protected classes or a DFL activist or politician.

This is what happens when Walz and the DFL run the show. Criminals learn they can push the line and still get second, third, and fourth chances. Woke activist so-called “judges” bend over backwards to appear “progressive.” Prosecutors downgrade charges. And the public is left holding its breath, hoping the next preventable tragedy won’t happen in their neighborhood. But it eventually will.

Leave a comment