The city of Oak Grove recently scored a rare win for election integrity in Minnesota — one that has other municipalities taking note, if not following the city’s lead for the upcoming election in November.
Weston Rolf, the mayor of Oak Grove, joined Liz Collin on her podcast to discuss the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling that the city can use paper voter rosters instead of electronic ones for the upcoming election.
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