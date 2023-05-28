House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden struck a deal late Saturday on the debt limit, to avoid default. That’s the good new, I guess. But I don’t think it’s really, “good news.”

Multiple officials confirmed to Just the News Saturday night that an “agreement in principle” had been reached for a two-year budget that holds spending flat in 2024 and limits spending growth to 1 percent in 2025. The debt limit would be raised until after the next presidential election. The deal must still be fleshed out and pass the House and Senate to avoid a U.S. default, the officials said.

The agreement will pass both houses by the time the deadline rolls around, with an upcoming election beginning to get started, neither party wants to be the one responsible for a default.

There are no new taxes, no new government programs, said Speaker McCarthy. That’s the good news. However, in 2025 government gets to grow again. That’s the bad news.

But the bad news gets worse, there was no mention of governments funding cuts or department contractions, nor was there any discussion of bureaucratic, department, or cabinet elimination.

What I want to know is whatever happened to the Budget Control Act of 2011? Automatic budget sequestration should have occured, it’s the law, a federal statute. Why was it ignored? It’s been ignored throughout the Biden presidency, and in full disclosure, it was completely ignored during the Trump presidency as well.

One more thing I’d like to address and it deals with default.

Every time the U.S. government’s debt gets close to the debt ceiling, and people start worrying about a possible default, the Treasury Department, under either party, says the same thing: “The U.S. government has never defaulted on its debt!” This claim is false.

It happened in 1862 under Republican President Abraham Lincoln, in 1933 under Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1968 under Democrat President Lyndon Johnson, again in 1971 under Republican President Richard Nixon, and lastly in 1979 under Democrat President Jimmy Carter. In all, that’s five times we have defaulted.

I brought this up because full disclosure is in order. You’re not getting it from the media, certainly not from Treasury, or from the government.

It’s good that a deal is in place (tentatively), I just don’t think it’s a very good one.

