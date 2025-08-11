The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2025 preseason in convincing fashion on Saturday night, defeating the Houston Texans 20–10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. While preseason games rarely carry the emotional weight of the regular season, this one felt different—marked by the long-awaited return of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the unexpected emergence of rookie Max Brosmer.

For Vikings fans, all eyes were on McCarthy, who was taking his first live snaps since a torn meniscus sidelined him nearly a year ago. The second-year signal-caller didn’t waste time reintroducing himself to the purple faithful. Leading the Vikings on the opening drive, McCarthy displayed the poise and field awareness that made him a first-round draft pick.

His stat line—4 completions on 7 attempts for 30 yards—might not have been gaudy, but the drive itself spoke volumes. McCarthy orchestrated a 13-play, 58-yard march, converting a key fourth-and-4 with a determined scramble and keeping the Texans’ defense off balance with quick reads and accurate throws. The possession ended with a 48-yard Will Reichard field goal, but for many, the real score was simply seeing McCarthy move confidently and without hesitation.

There were flashes of rust—an overthrow here, a hesitation there—but his command in the huddle and willingness to use his legs hinted that the recovery process is well behind him. Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted postgame that McCarthy’s “presence and decisiveness” were exactly what the team wanted to see in his limited action.

If McCarthy’s return was the night’s emotional centerpiece, Max Brosmer was its surprise spark. Entering late in the fourth quarter, the undrafted rookie out of New Hampshire looked nothing like a player just fighting to survive camp cuts. Calm under pressure, Brosmer completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards, capping his performance with a short touchdown toss that sealed the Vikings’ victory.

His 118.2 passer rating was a testament not only to his accuracy but also to his decision-making. Brosmer took what the defense gave him, kept the chains moving, and never looked rattled—a rare composure for someone in his first NFL game action. With the QB3 spot still open for competition, Brosmer’s showing could make him a preseason storyline worth following.

Saturday’s game also featured a sharp outing from Sam Howell, who went 11-for-13 for 105 yards and scored on a quarterback sneak. The combination of McCarthy’s leadership, Howell’s efficiency, and Brosmer’s promise suggests Minnesota’s quarterback depth may be stronger than in years past.

While preseason victories don’t count in the standings, they can set a tone. For the Vikings, this win wasn’t just about the scoreboard—it was about progress, confidence, and a glimpse of what could be. McCarthy’s health, Brosmer’s emergence, and the team’s offensive balance all point toward a more competitive and resilient squad heading into the regular season.

