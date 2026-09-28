Nothing says “I’m serious about rooting out the billions looted from Minnesota taxpayers” quite like having Dr. Nathan Chomilo, medical director for Minnesota’s Medicaid and MinnesotaCare programs during the Walz-Flanagan years of explosive, multi-billion-dollar fraud serve on the host committee for your October 1 Minneapolis campaign cash-grab. Suggested gifts start at a modest $100 and rocket to $3,500 for “Champion” status. Physicians and healthcare workers, assemble! Just ignore the part where the programs under his medical-director tenure became a national punchline for waste, abuse, and outright theft while Flanagan smiled for the cameras.

Chomilo has held the post since January 2020, that covers the same stretch when Housing Stabilization Services exploded from a few million to over $100 million amid “fraud tourism,” autism-related Medicaid billing went nuclear, and federal prosecutors started stacking charges for schemes totaling hundreds of millions (with estimates of the broader social-services fraud running into the billions). The agency is under intense federal oversight precisely because the Walz-Flanagan administration treated program integrity like an optional extra. And the guy with the medical-director title while it burned is now raising campaign money for the lieutenant governor who was second-in-command the whole time. Perfect. That son-of-bitch should have been fired if there was such a thing as accountability in the Walz-Flanagan regime. He belongs in a prison cell.

Flanagan’s defenders will insist the medical director doesn’t process payments or run investigations, so no big deal. Cute. Under the Walz-Flanagan regime the number-one story in Minnesota Medicaid was fraud, yet accountability somehow never reached the people in the room. Instead of being shown the door, Chomilo gets to help bankroll Flanagan’s Senate bid. It’s the political equivalent of the arsonist’s buddy hosting the fundraiser for the fire chief who “didn’t notice” the smoke. Republicans have been saying for years that the administration owned this mess; Flanagan’s response is to double down with the optics of a team photo.

And let’s not forget the personal-friend angle that keeps surfacing. A longtime Flanagan associate’s autism center lands under investigation for fraud after a former employee calls it out, yet the lieutenant governor’s public posture has been the familiar mix of “I’m upset too” and “the governor says the buck stops with him.” Meanwhile actual whistleblowers and prosecutors do the work. Flanagan’s contribution? More campaign events, more community solidarity photo-ops, and now a fundraiser hosted by a senior official from the very fraud-plagued apparatus. If this is what “zero tolerance” looks like, taxpayers should demand a refund.

Minnesota didn’t need another lecture on equity or another glossy fundraiser invite. It needed adults who treat public money like it isn’t Monopoly cash. Instead, Flanagan offers the classic progressive two-step: preside over the scandal, express performative outrage after the fact, then fundraise with the people who were on the job while the till was being emptied. Voters who still believe government should protect the vulnerable instead of subsidizing the grift have a simple response: reject the entire package. Flanagan’s Senate campaign is just the Walz-Flanagan record with better lighting and higher contribution tiers.

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