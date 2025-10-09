The first thing I’d like to do is start off with an X post of the well informed and absolutely brilliant senator from Vermont… Bernie Sanders

.I seem to remember pretty much all Democrats having the same mindset, and of course blaming President Trump and his “anti-climate” policies. Heck, Lefties were pressuring Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency in the waning last months of his presidency, remember?

Lest we forget the most successful governor of any state, at any time time in history… Gavin Newsom, who was at ground zero.

Well… as the title says, “Meet Climate Change, His Name Is Jonathan Rinderknecht.”

For months, pundits, politicians, and climate kooks pointed to the Palisades Fire as the latest symbol of a planet spiraling out of control. Cable news segments blamed “unprecedented climate conditions,” and headlines framed the blaze as further proof that fossil fuels were setting California on fire. But as it turns out, the inferno that leveled Los Angeles neighborhoods wasn’t the work of a heatwave or a lightning strike — it was lit by a man with a lighter.

Authorities this week arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, charging him with starting the fire that consumed thousands of acres and claimed multiple lives. According to investigators, the ignition point traced back to a smaller, earlier fire — one that Rinderknecht is accused of deliberately setting. Evidence reportedly includes phone data, surveillance footage, and even online searches about fire liability. The Department of Justice’s criminal complaint leaves little ambiguity: this wasn’t “climate change.” It was an act of man.

That revelation undercuts months of politically charged rhetoric. The Palisades Fire had been wielded as a talking point to advance climate agendas — proof, we were told, that “unchecked warming” was now routinely burning California to the ground. Editorial boards mourned “climate-fueled tragedy.” Social media filled with moral scolding about SUVs and carbon footprints. But as has happened so often in recent years, the narrative collapsed under the weight of facts.

The Palisades Fire wasn’t caused by “climate change.” It was caused by an arsonist.

