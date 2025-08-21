She’s very formidable, and as the Chair of the new Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, keeps Gov. Tim Walz up at night wondering how much more fraud she will uncover and investigate. I believe the fraud has exceeded a billion dollars under the watchful eye of our frugal governor.

Not only that, Kristen sits on the Higher Education Finance and Policy, Taxes, and Ways and Means Committees, she knows where the money goes and where the wasteful spending is, not to mention the ridiculously high taxes, and the many unnecessary taxes.

Team Walz is deathly afraid of her, that’s evident from this email that was sent yesterday, the very same day Kristen announced her candidacy. Team Walz didn’t go on the attack when Scott Jenson or Kendall Qualls, both formidable opponents announced, only Kristen because they know she’s a very serious threat to their status quo.

She’s relatable to everyone except the loony left, she’s approachable, and most importantly has common sense, and wants to bring that back to Minnesota.

Watch the video.

Something I didn’t realize, if we get her elected, she will be Minnesota’s first female governor. That’s not really the point, though. The point is the issues, and she checks all the boxes.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness