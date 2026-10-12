Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
Oct 12

Do you remember me? Ned Ryerson! 'Needlenose Ned'? 'Ned the Head'? Come on, buddy! Case Western High! Ned Ryerson!

I did the whistling belly button trick at the talent show? Bing!

Ned Ryerson! Got the shingles real bad senior year, almost didn't graduate? Bing!

Ned Ryerson! I walked right into a frozen lake because I thought the neighborhood kids were throwing a pirate party? Bing!

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