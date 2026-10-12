So a former Macalester College chemistry professor, Paul Jerome Fischer, 25-year veteran of the ivory tower has finally been charged with felony property damage after turning a student’s backpack into a urine-soaked science experiment. Over $2,000 in damage. The sick freak admitted he had developed a charming little “habit” of peeing into cups and dumping the contents into trash cans, lab sinks, water bottles, and other professors’ decorations across campus. He claims the backpack soak was just an accidental spill while he was emptying his personal golden-shower collection near his office. Sure, buddy. Accidents happen when you’re a walking biohazard who treats the science center like your private latrine.

This isn’t some quirky absent-minded professor bit. This is a grown man, allegedly educated, tenured, paid to mold young minds, who spent a year and a half collecting his own waste in cups like a deranged raccoon and then flinging it around shared spaces. Multiple reports. Urine in water bottles. Urine in decorations. Urine on a kid’s backpack. The freak resigned only after campus security connected the dots and the police got involved. What a pillar of the academic community. Just remember, golden shower boy is a “professor” and one of “the experts” the left loves so much and holds up as beyond reproach.

From a normal person’s view, this is peak elite campus rot. These institutions love to lecture the rest of us about equity, inclusion, and “safe spaces” while sheltering absolute degenerates who can’t keep their bodily fluids inside their own pants. A normal adult uses a toilet. A sick, deviant freak builds a urine-disposal hobby and then acts shocked when a student’s belongings get destroyed. Accountability isn’t optional just because you have a PhD and a smug little office. The law finally treated this sick, twisted bastard like the property-destroying freak he is. Good.

Colleges are supposed to form adults, not provide cover for adult children with bizarre excretory hobbies. Parents shell out fortunes for tuition so their kids can sit next to a professor who treats common areas like a Porta-Potty. Macalester eventually cut him loose after the damage was done and the charges were filed. Better late than never, but the earlier shrug is pure institutional failure.

The charge is straightforward: a sick freak ruined someone’s property with his own waste and got caught. No identity politics, no trauma narrative, no “mental health journey” soft-pedaling required. Just consequences. Higher education would benefit from remembering that civilized people don’t need a special policy to stop them from peeing on students’ backpacks. The rest of us figured that out in kindergarten.

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