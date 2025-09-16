My God, the infestation of rot in Minnesota public schools is vast and far reaching. It’s not just a handful of bad teachers in a few schools, it’s every school in the state, no school is untouched by progressive decay.

Back in the good old days schools weren’t soup kitchens, they were places of learning, not about pronouns and fairy tales like climate change, but real things, real science, real math that never included getting credit for a wrong answer if you explained why you came up with the wrong answer. If you flunked out, you weren’t advanced, you were held back. And teachers never discussed their personal lives or political opinions, not ever. Teachers were good, they’d even come to your house and give extra help to a failing student, that doesn’t happen anymore. Their mission was students first, they wanted you to succeed.

Enter this horrible teacher from Austin Minnesota High School.

Her name is Melissa Mackens Nangle. One of the worst Minnesota has to offer. A disgrace to the teaching profession. Not to mention her physical appearance is quite ugly.

The following is taken from an X post by Liz Collin dated 9/15/25.

UPDATE: Multiple students and parents have made formal complaints against this Austin, Minnesota teacher and her inappropriate behavior. Including: -Playing music in her classroom with lyrics calling to f*** Trump. -Openly discussing her sex life. -Continuing to talk about how she says President Trump is bad for the country to her students. The superintendent has yet to respond to our multiple requests for comment. We have confirmed a substitute teacher is in her place today.

That’s not teaching, that’s indoctrinating. Very glad to hear that both parents and students have filed formal complaints, that’s step one.

Austin Public Schools needs to fire her, and the next step would be a lawsuit to have her teaching license revoked. Anything less is unacceptable.

