Heavenly Father, Today we remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. We honor their sacrifice and thank You for the freedom they helped preserve. Lord, comfort every family who grieves, and remind them that their loved one did not die in vain. May their courage never be forgotten, and may their memory inspire us to live with purpose, gratitude, and love. Let peace reign where there has been war, and may Your justice and mercy guide us as a nation. We lift our hearts in reverence and hope. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

