Memorial Day weekend in Minneapolis saw several violent incidents and shootings reported across the metro, continuing concerns about public safety heading into summer. Local reports described multiple overnight shootings, homicides, and assaults that kept police and emergency crews busy through the holiday weekend.

One of the most discussed recent cases involved Army veteran Amos Ferrier, who died after confronting people allegedly stealing from his truck in Minneapolis earlier this month. Authorities arrested two suspects in that case.

The city is just a shit hole.

The results are of the leftwing policies of the politicians they voted for, so screw ‘em. Elections have consequences. It’s their problem, not ours.

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