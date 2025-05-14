Once again Minnesota is thumbing its nose at the federal government, and I hope it gets swatted. Hard.

The DFL (Democrats) just do as they please and think there won’t be any consequences, why should they believe anything different? They’ve been getting away with so much for so long with absolutely zero consequences and accountability, that they’ve come to believe they’re right on everything and any push back is illegal or unconstitutional.

With the state’s ongoing war on women and Title IX, it should be no secret what the DFL is all about, and to any sane person, even considering a vote for one of them, should leave a sour and putrid taste in their mouths, but alas, DFL voters are ideologues, and incapable of rational thought, and a sour and putrid taste to them is a delicious delicacy.

Charlie Dean Rothenberger is a male. He was born a male. Do a DNA test on him, the results will show he’s a male. Years from now, after he’s dead, and some of his remains are found and scientists conduct a DNA test to determine the sex, the results will be male. Not what he and his psycho mother wishes it to be.

Champlin Park’s softball team is on a run in Minnesota thanks to transgender pitcher Marissa Rothenberger. At nine, Rothenberger’s mother applied in district court to alter her child’s birth certificate after their ninth birthday, with the petition being approved.

What kind of parent would do this to a 9 year old child?

An unfit, mentally twisted abusive parent, that’s who.

And how about that sexually perverted “judge” (really an activist) who signed off on a petition like this? Defying biology and basic, irrefutable science?

A sexually twisted deviant, that’s what kind of “judge🤡” would, and he or she has no place on the bench, completely an unqualified activist.

Last week Rothenberger’s pitching against Maple Grove, that had a .364 batting average, ran the pitcher’s record to 4-1 on the season, with 52 strikeouts and a 0.88 ERA in 32 innings.

Oh, and the state’s only (thank God) tranny representative had to stick his two cents worth in to the conversation, proving beyond a shadow of doubt he’s a hardline ideologue incapable of accepting truth and fact if it clashes with his twisted beliefs. It also shows extreme tone deafness.

Rep. Leigh Finke (DFL-St. Paul) said the trans athlete problem is manufactured and does not exist in the United States.

Apparently Finke believes denying a problem will magically not make it a problem.

See what I mean about ideologues?

So what does the wife beating, tax dodging attorney general have to say about this?

He (Keith Ellison) basically denied that males in female sports is a Title IX violation, and that his view of the Minnesota constitution reigns supreme over the federal government, and he will refuse to acknowledge the Supremacy Clause.

Minnesota is a shit hole. It will always be a shit hole because the majority of voters are stupid, and they’re ideologues.

Some may be tired of this nonsense, even angry about it, furious, but when the election rolls around they’ll keep voting DFL, putting these same people back in charge, along with a couple of new, even more radical folks. They never learn.

