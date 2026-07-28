While President Trump is fighting to deport the invaders who flooded our country under Biden, the MyPillow guy, Trump’s own endorsed candidate for Minnesota governor is doubling down on a plan that lets millions of illegal aliens stay forever. He calls it a “conditional work visa.” The rest of us call it amnesty, dressed up in libspeak clothing.

Six months (or 120 days) to register, get fingerprinted, and walk away with a card that never expires. Permanent legal status to work, live, collect government benefits at our expense, and take American jobs while paying little to no taxes. Criminals get deported, he says. Everyone else gets to stay. “They never have to leave.” That’s surrender with extra paperwork.

Lindell knows exactly what he’s doing. When the backlash hit, he didn’t walk it back. He defended it. He published policy papers dressing it up. He cried “fake news” and “out of context” while the plain meaning of his words remained unchanged: illegal presence becomes legal residency if you show up and behave. That’s the same soft-sell language used in every failed amnesty since 1986, the one that was supposed to be a one-time deal and instead became a magnet for more illegal immigration.

America First means securing the border, ending catch-and-release, and removing those who broke our laws, not creating a new permanent underclass of non-citizen workers who undercut American wages and dilute the meaning of citizenship, and blatantly violate our immigration laws. Trump’s policy is mass deportation and legal immigration that serves Americans first and adheres to our immigration laws. Lindell’s plan is Democrat bullshit.

Minnesota has real problems with crime, fraud, and strained resources tied to uncontrolled migration. The answer is not to legalize the problem. The answer is to enforce the law.

MAGA did not fight for years, endure lawfare, and put Trump back in office so that one of our own could turn around and cave to the open-borders crowd a softer version of what they wanted all along. Lindell can keep denying the word “amnesty.” The policy speaks for itself. And so will the voters.

See ya Mike. Your career in politics is over in the Republican Party.

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