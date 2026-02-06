A new poll indicates that Michele Tafoya has opened a commanding lead in Minnesota’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, positioning the former sports broadcaster as the early frontrunner in a crowded and still-forming field. The survey, conducted by Peak Insights for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) between January 31 and February 1, 2026, found that 41% of likely GOP primary voters support Tafoya, while no other candidate surpassed 14% support.

Tafoya’s rise reflects both name recognition and institutional backing. Having built a national profile through years of NFL broadcasting, she enters politics with built-in visibility that many first-time candidates lack. Since launching her campaign, she has also benefited from NRSC support, high-profile endorsements, and a coordinated media rollout, giving her early momentum in fundraising, messaging, and statewide exposure. Her campaign centers on themes of leadership, government accountability, public safety, and concerns over Minnesota’s recent fraud controversies — issues designed to energize Republican primary voters.

The polling suggests Tafoya’s appeal extends across ideological factions within the GOP, rather than being confined to a single wing of the party. That broad support may help her consolidate the primary field, which currently includes figures such as Royce White, Adam Schwarze, Tom Weiler, and David Hann, all of whom trail far behind in early voter preference. Still, a sizable portion of respondents remain undecided, indicating that the race could shift as campaigning intensifies.

Despite Tafoya’s strong primary position, the general election picture remains more competitive. While GOP strategists view recent political controversies and voter dissatisfaction as an opening, Democrats maintain structural advantages in turnout, fundraising, and recent electoral history.

In sum, the new polling underscores Tafoya’s rapid consolidation of Republican support and signals that she likely will become the GOP’s standard-bearer in Minnesota’s 2026 Senate race. However, early polls are snapshots rather than predictions, and the contest will likely evolve as voter attention sharpens.

Based on current polling, institutional backing, fundraising, media presence, and historical voting patterns, Michele Tafoya is the most likely Republican nominee — by a wide margin.

Here’s a grounded probability estimate given the race as it stands now:

I’ve been backing Michele Tafoya since she first hinted at running. Long before she became a candidate. We don’t see eye to eye on a few things, and she likely wouldn’t pass the MAGA Purity Test, but she’s a tough as nails conservative on the issues that count, and she is the best chance for a Republican win since Norm Coleman’s surprising victory over former Vice President Walter Mondale in 2002.

Get onboard with Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate.

