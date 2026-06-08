You really have to wonder how Michele Tafoya (R) is running even with Peggy Flanagan (DFL).

Seriously.

Tafoya should be so far out front it would be laughable.

Flanagan is the female Tim Walz except dopier.

She’s the one tipping off the Antifa violent agitators on Signal last winter.

She’s the one pushing all of the sick and twisted tranny shit, pronouns, allowing children to transition and allowed schools not to notify the parents. She’s behind “born alive abortions.” These are just a few things on Flanagan’s rap sheet.

And let’s not forget fraud. She protects it, she protects the Somali’s behind the fraud. She’s run interference, stonewalled, and allowed the fraud to continue. The squaw should be scalped, not sent to the senate.

And how about this Do you remember this? She can’t pander any more than she did for this crap. To the muslims, victory. She became subservient and conquered. This is pathetically vile and un-American. Look at this shit.

She not only embarrassed Minnesota, she humiliated it.

Let’s talk about the poll. According to a memo from Democrat polling firm Impact Research, based on a late-May survey of 808 likely Minnesota general-election voters, Flanagan initially held a lead over Tafoya 47-41. However, after respondents were shown negative messaging linking Flanagan as Lt. Governor in the Walz administration to Minnesota fraud scandals, the race moved to a statistical tie. The poll was commissioned by the Angie Craig campaign during the Democrat Senate primary.

Leave a comment