Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
Oct 5

Does that mean she wants to "abort" the Iran conflict? Aw come on, it's been 7 months. Let's just go to 9 months and see what happens?

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
Oct 5

She should go back to reporting on sports.

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