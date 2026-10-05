In an early October 2026 statement to Alpha News, the former sports broadcaster said no president has a “blank check to wage war indefinitely” without Congress and public support. She insisted Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, but noted that after seven months of fighting, higher prices are hurting Americans. Tafoya urged President Trump to clearly explain the strategy and path forward, seeking a resolution that stops Iran from disrupting the global economy.
This marked a shift from her earlier comments urging Americans to keep a “stiff upper lip” and skip Starbucks runs to cope with soaring gas prices. With the Minnesota race against Democrat Peggy Flanagan rated a toss-up, her call reflects growing Republican pressure to address the war’s economic costs while holding the non-proliferation line.
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Does that mean she wants to "abort" the Iran conflict? Aw come on, it's been 7 months. Let's just go to 9 months and see what happens?
She should go back to reporting on sports.