The latest controversy surrounding Jocelyn Benson and her past role on the board of the Southern Poverty Law Center isn’t just a footnote.

For years, the SPLC positioned itself as the moral referee of American public life, labeling others “extremist” while building a powerful fundraising machine on that reputation. Now federal prosecutors allege the organization quietly funneled millions of dollars to extremist groups.

And that’s where Benson’s tenure matters.

Serving on a board isn’t ceremonial window dressing. It carries fiduciary duties, oversight, governance, and responsibility for the direction of the organization. When you attach your name to an institution, especially one as politically active and influential as the SPLC, you don’t get to claim total detachment when serious questions arise about how it operated. You helped orchestrate it.

Did Benson personally approve payments to members of these groups? The real question is whether she exercised the kind of skepticism and oversight expected from someone now asking to run a state government. Clearly she did not. Otherwise she would have exposed what the SPLC is really doing.

If a Republican candidate had sat on the board of an organization now facing fraud and money laundering charges tied to covert payments into extremist networks, the outrage would be deafening. There would be no benefit of the doubt, no soft framing about “overlapping timelines.” There would be wall-to-wall scrutiny. And that Republican would be forced to resign and go away at best, but more than likely be tried and imprisoned.

So why should this be any different?

Donors were misled, funds were routed in ways that obscured their true purpose, that’s not activism, that’s deception.

Benson’s feeble-minded, excuse-making defenders argue that board members aren’t involved in day-to-day decisions. That’s a lie, or complete ignorance. Boards are supposed to ask hard questions, demand clarity, and ensure that an organization lives up to its stated mission. If they don’t, they’re not governing, they’re rubber-stamping.

Voters deserve to know:

What did Benson know about SPLC operations during her tenure?

What oversight mechanisms were in place?

And if she didn’t know, why not?

Running for governor means asking the public to trust your judgment. That trust doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it’s built on your record.

Right now, that record includes a chapter tied to an organization under serious federal scrutiny and criminal charges likely coming.

That’s not a smear. That’s a fact, and voters are entitled to weigh that fact.

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