In striking irony for a figure who has spent years championing “election integrity,” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, freshly endorsed by President Donald Trump for Minnesota’s Republican gubernatorial nomination cannot currently vote for himself in the state he seeks to lead.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Lindell has no active voter registration record in Minnesota, according to the Secretary of State’s office. He remains registered in Texas, where he temporarily lived in 2024 after marrying his wife Kendra. Lindell has since returned to Minnesota, where he owns property, and stated he intends to register and vote only in the state. Minnesota permits same-day voter registration, including on Election Day, so he can still participate in the August 11 primary if he acts quickly.

This revelation, coming amid early voting, has drawn criticism and mockery from opponents. Lindell faces intra-party challengers like House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Kendall Qualls. Trump’s endorsement has boosted Lindell’s profile and betting odds, positioning him as a potential general election contender against Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Lindell rose to prominence in conservative circles through MyPillow and his vocal promotion of claims about the 2020 election. His advocacy often emphasized strict voter verification, residency requirements, and skepticism of mail-in or out-of-state voting. Critics quickly highlighted the apparent contradiction: a leading election-denial voice running for governor while registered elsewhere.

Minnesota law does not require candidates to be registered voters to appear on the ballot, as long as they meet residency and other qualifications. Lindell’s team and supporters downplay the issue as bureaucratic or temporary, noting his long ties to the state. Detractors see it as emblematic of broader inconsistencies in high-profile political candidacies.

The episode underscores tensions in American politics between residency rules, voter rolls, and candidate eligibility. For Lindell, it adds an unexpected hurdle in a competitive primary, though one he can likely clear given Minnesota’s flexible registration rules.

In short, the MyPillow magnate’s gubernatorial bid tests not just Minnesota Republicans’ preferences, but also the practical realities of the election processes he has long scrutinized.

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