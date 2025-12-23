President Trump got it wrong by endorsing Mike Lindell for governor of Minnesota. That’s because he doesn’t understand the dynamics of Minnesota politics. Mike Lindell can’t win. He might have been able to in another time, but he just can’t get out of his own way. If he would have just shut up about Dominion, he wouldn’t be the laughingstock he is today.

Just because President Trump endorsed him, doesn’t make him “the” candidate. But there are a lot of mindless followers who are pro-Lindell, I see it on social media, but those mindless drones who are incapable of independent thought are mostly from other parts of the country and are completely clueless and ignorant of how things are here in Minnesota.

That sums it up in a nutshell. There is nothing in that tweet I disagree with. A vote for Lindell is a vote for a Walz third term, period. You out of staters need to shut the f-ck up and stay out of our business. You have no idea what you are talking about.

I piped in when I retweeted that.

I stand by what I said in that tweet, and I stand by it unapologetically. That is my unwavering opinion of the people who back Lindell.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness