Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike “My Pillow” Lindell in financial trouble again.

Before I begin, let’s recap:

And this:

He even had to move his My Pillow business to another location because he owed back rent he could not pay.

My Pillow is still in business, but just a shell of what it once was. It’s barely hanging on. It’s time has passed.

Now he owes back taxes on his properties.

According to a report published July 6, 2026, Hennepin County records showed approximately $48,000 in delinquent property taxes on Lindell-owned properties.

Uh, oh.

Lindell said the taxes had already been paid and that the payment simply had not yet appeared in the county's online records.

The check is in the mail!

I know that’s what a lot of people are thinking.

Without an updated statement from Hennepin County or refreshed public records confirming the payment, both facts can simultaneously be true: the public records showed a delinquency when checked, while Lindell maintained that payment had already been made and was awaiting processing.

But even if he did make the payment the big question should be why was he delinquent in the first place?

Character matters.