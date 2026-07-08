Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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dave's avatar
dave
5h

How much taxes does al sharpton owe ? Its a fuck of a lot more than that.

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Scot Winters, MD/PhD's avatar
Scot Winters, MD/PhD
5h

So, my recent MyPillow order is well-timed. Maybe he should get the governor gig to help him pay those bills? Yes? If not him, who? A Walz wannabe? Just curious about where you think greener pastures are?

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