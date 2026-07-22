Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and vocal election integrity advocate, has thrust himself into Minnesota’s 2026 gubernatorial race with President Trump’s high-profile endorsement. Yet a notable wrinkle undermines his pitch: Lindell is not currently registered to vote in Minnesota, yet in Texas there is an active registration for him. He has acknowledged spending time in Texas but insists he has re-established full-time residency in Minnesota. Minnesota law permits candidates to run without active voter registration if residency requirements are met, but the optics are awkward for a candidate whose platform centers on election processes.

This situation invites comparison to another high-profile Minnesota figure with an unconventional path: Al Franken. Both men entered politics as prominent entertainers/public figures rather than career politicians. Franken, a Saturday Night Live writer and performer, moved back to Minnesota in 2005 after years in New York and California, leveraging his fame to win a razor-thin Senate seat in 2008 (defeating incumbent Norm Coleman by 312 votes after a rigged recount). Like Lindell, Franken faced questions about his “Minnesota-ness” from critics who portrayed him as a Hollywood interloper. Yet Franken had deep roots, he grew up in St. Louis Park after his family moved there when he was young, and re-established clear residency before running.

The Star Tribune had no problem with Franken at all, they made excuses and ran cover for him being basically a carpetbagger. Yet with Mike Lindell, residency is a big front page ordeal. You can’t hate that shitty paper enough.

Leave a comment