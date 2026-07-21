Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow and a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump, faced significant personal and corporate financial challenges in 2024. Court depositions and public records reveal that the Internal Revenue Service pursued collection actions against him, including wage garnishment and a substantial tax lien on his Texas property. These revelations emerged amid Lindell’s ongoing legal battles and his entry into Minnesota politics as a Republican candidate for governor.

At the core of the IRS dispute was approximately $6 million in tax debt. According to Lindell’s sworn June 2024 depositions, the agency garnished half of his MyPillow wages and placed a lien on his home in Lufkin, Texas. Lindell estimated his weekly compensation at $20,000 to $30,000 before garnishment. He attributed part of the liability to a disputed deduction involving a $10 million investment in oleandrin, a supplement derived from a toxic plant that he hoped would serve as a COVID-19 treatment. The product failed to gain FDA approval, leading to significant losses when inventory expired. Disagreements over the timing of loss deductions and other credits, such as employee retention benefits, prolonged the audit and collection process.

Lindell has described MyPillow as operating at a daily loss during this period and claimed limited personal assets. These tax issues compounded broader financial pressures stemming from defamation lawsuits tied to his promotion of 2020 election fraud claims. Retailers dropped MyPillow products, and legal costs mounted, leading Lindell to publicly acknowledge severe financial strain. In interviews, he has downplayed the IRS matter, insisting the deduction was legitimate and that negotiations were progressing toward resolution by mid-2026.

This highlights the intersection of business risk, political activism, and personal finances. Lindell’s high-profile advocacy, while energizing a political base, carried substantial economic consequences. As he campaigns for governor with Trump’s endorsement, questions about his financial stability have become campaign issues, with critics pointing to delinquent property taxes and legal judgments as evidence of vulnerability.

In summary, the 2024 wage garnishment and Texas lien underscore the tangible costs of Lindell’s public controversies. This serves as a cautionary tale about the financial perils faced by business leaders who wade deeply into polarizing political fights.

Let’s not forget, according to the records, Lindell still owes 48k in property taxes on his Tonka Bay home.

Seriously, do some of you really think Mike Lindell is the best candidate to run the state? He can’t even run his own finances.

He’s a bad risk.

If you were a banker and he came to you for a loan, do some of you actually believe that would be a good, solid investment?

Come on you guys, quit being stupid and get onboard with Lisa Demuth. Use your heads for something other than an anal sex toy.

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