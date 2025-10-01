Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton blasts Attorney General Keith Ellison for pushing back on ICE cooperation
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton joined Liz Collin on her podcast to speak out and take a stand for law and order
Sheriff Burton explained how Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently sent a letter pushing back on a program that allows state and local law enforcement to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
