Paul Freimuth

Minneapolis has completely fallen. If you live there, move. If you’re thinking about moving there, don’t. If you have a business there, get out. Minneapolis is now unsalvageable.

Individuals working within critical public safety infrastructure—people entrusted with answering emergency calls and coordinating life-saving responses are harboring open hostility toward law enforcement. Not private doubts. Not policy disagreements. But outright disdain and hatred.

One such asshole is a supervisor named Paul Freimuth. This prick should get beat up.

He’s not paying attention to his job, he’s coordinating agitators who close down blocks and blocks while “peacefully protesting” and the result is emergency responders can’t respond, that includes paramedics. Freimuth is a menace to society, like I said before, he needs a beating, a severe one.

The public is told this is about “protecting personnel information.” That it’s about “due process.” Total bullshit. If a firefighter despised fire victims, or a paramedic openly mocked patients, there would be outrage—and swift action. Why is this any different? It’s not. It’s just politically inconvenient.

Public employees, especially in safety-critical roles, carry responsibilities that go beyond punching a clock. They are expected to serve the entire public regardless of personal beliefs, political leanings, or social pressures. When those expectations are compromised, the public deserves transparency, not stonewalling.

And let’s address the elephant in the room: the city’s refusal to comment may be legally defensible, but it is politically tone-deaf. Leaders are elected not just to follow the letter of the law, but to uphold confidence in the institutions they oversee. Right now, that confidence is gone in the city of Minneapolis.

If there is nothing to hide, say so clearly. If there is an investigation, acknowledge it. If wrongdoing occurred, commit to consequences. That is how trust is built. That is how leadership works. But not in Minneapolis.

Instead, residents are left with anonymous reports, unanswered questions, and a growing suspicion that something deeper is wrong and not just with a handful of employees, but with the entire city government. What a 💩hole.

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