Once again, Minneapolis has become a crime scene—and it didn’t have to happen. On Tuesday afternoon, in broad daylight, just steps away from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, a shooter sprayed more than 30 rounds into the street, killing one man and wounding six others. The suspect is still on the run. Parents rushed to grab their kids from school while teachers barricaded classrooms. This is the America the Left has created: a lawless wasteland where criminals rule and innocent families pay the price.

Let’s cut through the spin: This didn’t happen because of guns. This happened because Democrats destroyed law and order. The same city council members who cheered “Defund the Police” are now scratching their heads as their streets run red with blood. They slashed police budgets, drove good officers out of the force, and tied the hands of the ones who stayed with insane restrictions. They turned criminals into victims and cops into villains. And now? We’ve got gangs and thugs who think they own the city—because in many ways, they do.

Every time there’s a tragedy like this, the radical Left dusts off its tired playbook: blame the gun, blame the NRA, and push for even more restrictions on law-abiding Americans. But here’s the truth they don’t want you to hear: Minnesota already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Did they stop this killer? No. Because criminals don’t care about your background checks or waiting periods. The only people those laws disarm are the moms and dads who just want to protect their families.

While Democrats lecture us about “gun reform,” the real solution is staring us in the face: restore law and order. Put criminals behind bars—and keep them there. Flood our streets with police officers who actually have the authority to do their jobs. End the revolving door of soft-on-crime prosecutors who release violent offenders back into our neighborhoods. And for once, hold the people responsible for this madness accountable—the woke politicians who let it happen.

Here’s a question for every Democrat running for office this year: How many more kids need to cower under desks while bullets fly outside their school? How many more families have to plan funerals before you admit your policies have failed? Stop blaming guns. Start blaming the criminals—and the Leftist agenda that gives them a free pass.

Enough is enough. If we want safe streets again, we need leadership that believes in law and order, not social experiments. That means electing leaders who back the blue, enforce the law, and respect the Second Amendment. The radical Left gave us chaos. It’s time to take our country back.

