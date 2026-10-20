The freak show that is the Minneapolis City Council

More than a year after Mariah Samuels was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend, the Minneapolis City Council has discovered the courage to demand an independent look at how police handled her calls for help. How noble. How late. How perfectly on-brand for a body that spent years hollowing out the very capacity required to protect women like her.

Samuels did what the system told victims to do. She reported. She obtained an order for protection. She called again when he violated it. Officers showed up. The suspect was gone. No dedicated investigator was assigned to her case. Hours later she was dead. The former chief called it a systemic failure. Correct. The system was designed that way by the people now performing concern.

Minneapolis Police didn’t invent understaffing, gut their own domestic violence unit, or invent the backlog that forces triage. The City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey did. After 2020 the department hemorrhaged officers. The force collapsed from nearly 900 to historic lows of under 400, where it remains today. The domestic violence unit shrank to a skeleton crew of five. Response times stretched. Investigations stacked up. “Gone on arrival” cases, the ones where the abuser simply leaves before police arrive have become a feature, not a bug, because there are not enough bodies to chase every lead and not enough investigators to dig deep. Officers operated inside the policies, priorities, and resource constraints handed down by the DFL-DSA politicians who claimed to be reforming public safety.

Those DFL politicians spent years lecturing about “reimagining” policing while the charter-mandated minimum staffing levels have been unmet year after year. Courts eventually had to order the city to comply. The progressive, DSA wing of the DFL Council treated aggressive policing as the problem rather than the solution to repeat domestic violence. They poured energy into oversight theater, unrealistic, la-la-land alternative safety experiments, and processes while the actual capacity to interrupt high-risk offenders withered away. When the predictable results arrived, women dead after repeated calls for help, the response isn’t ownership. It is another review of the police response. It’s standard operating procedure of every Democrat entity. Point and blame someone else for the problems they create. They all do it.

A city that starves its police department of people, burdens it with conflicting political directives, and then expresses shock when high-volume, high-risk domestic cases fall through the cracks isn’t a victim of police failure. It’s the author of it. Officers followed the guidelines available to them under the staffing, policy, and leadership conditions the Council and Mayor created. The blood is on the policies and the politics that produced those conditions. The council and the mayor are the ones responsible, not the cops.

The Council’s sudden appetite for an after-action review is damage control. They broke the machine. Now they want a report on why the machine stopped working. It’s all bullshit.

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