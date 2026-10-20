Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R B
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Oh yes let’s go after the police that you cut in half & had four sent to prison that shouldn’t have been done! How in hell would any officer want to be a cop in Minneapolis/St. Paul?

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