The Minneapolis City Council voted irresponsibly 7–6 last week to reject a proposal to buy land for a new public safety training and wellness center that would have served both police and fire personnel in south Minneapolis.

The proposal, backed by Mayor Jacob Frey, called for spending about $6 million to acquire a 4.7-acre site in the Windom neighborhood as the first phase of a larger $38–48 million project. The city’s current training facilities are old and outdated.

The Democrat Socialists on the council said Minneapolis should prioritize core services and accountability reforms over building a new complex.

Wait. What? Public safety is a core service, in fact, it’s the core service most essential. It should be priority one. The seven DSA’s on the council sure have a funny idea about priorities. They found the money to “reenvision George Floyd square.” No shit. They prioritize that blight over the safety of the people. That urban blight needs to be bulldozed over and flattened. It’s nothing but an eyesore. I’ll use a leftist sounding term to describe it, George Floyd Square is “visual pollution.”😁

George Floyd was a piece of shit thug and drug addict who died of an overdose and Derek Chauvin is not guilty of murder, he’s been wrongly convicted in a Kangeroo Court.

Free Derek Chauvin. Overturn his wrongful conviction.

Anyway, back to the subject at hand. DSA Council Member and girly-man Soren Stevenson argued that stronger oversight and discipline within the police department would matter more than a new facility. The final vote aligned largely along ideological lines within the council. Seven Democrat Socialists of America DFLers, and six Progressive DFLers.

Soren Stevenson. He’s the girly-man in the photo of this post. A sickly, pasty pale nerdy looking geek, isn’t he? Pfft… What a putz.

The defeat marks the second major setback for the project this spring after earlier delays and funding concerns.

That city is such a clusterfuck, I’m glad I don’t live or work there and don’t have any reason to go there.

Leave a comment