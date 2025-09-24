Minneapolis defense attorney calls out 'soft on attempted murder' prosecutors
Defense attorney joins Liz Collin on her podcast
Defense attorney Brian Karalus joined Liz Collin on the latest episode of her podcast.
Brian spoke about the tragic case of his friend, who was brutally stabbed and slashed in the face and neck and scarred for life—and how Hennepin County prosecutors only charged the suspect, Camron Wayne Draper, with second-degree assault and let him out on bail.
