Minneapolis is spiraling out of control. Once-proud neighborhoods are now overrun by late-night mobs of young thugs—hundreds, even thousands—gathering in the streets, trashing private property, firing fireworks at homes, and in some cases waving guns. Residents are living in fear while city officials twiddle their thumbs and mumble about “culturally competent safety ambassadors.”

This is what happens when a city abandons law and order. For years, Minneapolis politicians have demonized the police, defunded enforcement, and treated criminals like victims. The result? Chaos. Criminal behavior with zero accountability. And now, taxpayers are left to foot the bill for more “community programs” instead of demanding real consequences for the people terrorizing their neighborhoods.

Want that to continue? Keep voting DFL and it will. Like I always say, you get what you vote for, and they voted for that freak show that is the Minneapolis city council, and they keep voting for it over and over and over. After decades of this you’d think the people would figure out that it’s not working, and make a change. But they don’t. They deserve what they’re getting, they voted for it.

The solution isn’t another round of feel-good programs. It’s not more taxpayer-funded social workers. It’s police on the streets, curfews that are enforced, and zero tolerance for violence and destruction. Arrest the offenders. Hold parents accountable. Put public safety first. But it appears that’s not what the people want. There election results prove it.

