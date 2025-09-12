The Minneapolis DFL (Dumb F-cking Liberals) just pulled off the most Minnesota political drama since the Great Tater Tot Hotdish Controversy of ’09. After proudly endorsing Communist State Senator Omar Fateh (Mogadishu) for mayor in July, the state party swooped in weeks later like a hall monitor on a power trip and said, “Actually… nope.”

Why? Because apparently the convention was such a clown show, Bozo sent a cease-and-desist. According to the Minnesota DFL’s Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee (CBRC)—a name that screams “fun at parties”—the endorsement was invalid due to technical issues like:

The electronic voting system ate 176 votes (which is totally fine when we do it in a general election, right?).

A candidate was eliminated when they… shouldn’t have been.

Credentials went missing, because nothing says election integrity like a lost delegate book in Ward 5.

So, the CBRC not only yanked Fateh’s endorsement, they also put the Minneapolis DFL on two years’ probation, meaning they can’t endorse anyone for mayor this year. Basically, the state party grounded them and took away their cell phone privileges.

Now the Minneapolis DFL is fighting back harder than a Vikings fan in January denial. They’ve appealed to the DFL State Executive Committee, demanding for one of three things:

Give Omar Fateh his endorsement back (because what’s democracy without do-overs?). Let us hold a new convention (this time with fewer “oopsies,” we promise!). Delete those mean things you wrote about us in your report.

They’re also claiming the CBRC had “conflicts of interest” and introduced “fabricated facts.” Which is ironic, because if you’re accusing someone else of making things up, maybe don’t start your letter with “Dear State Party, you’re crooked, and also Frey is a smelly genocide loving Jew.”

This is less about “process” and more about which wing of the party gets to wear the crown. Progressives (Communists) think this is a coup by the establishment to crush the socialist dream. Centrists are aware of the optics and believe the party should ease in to Communism more slowly and incrementally, knowing the average Minnesotan is strongly opposed to their ideology.

Rep. Ilhan Omar called the revocation a “stain on our party,” which is bold considering this party has worn shart stained sweatpants to formal events for years. Mayor Jacob Frey, on the other hand, is thrilled—because nothing says “strong leadership” like winning by default.

The DFL State Executive Committee now gets to decide whether to:

Reinstate Fateh.

Allow a new convention.

Or keep Minneapolis DFL in political timeout.

Whatever they pick, someone’s going to cry “rigged,” and someone else is going to post a 47-tweet thread about “democratic norms.”

This is what happens when your party’s internal politics start to resemble a freak show at a carnival.

