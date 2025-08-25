The Minneapolis Democrat–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) just handed us the political equivalent of a slow-motion train wreck—and they’re acting like it’s a minor scheduling hiccup. The party’s decision to revoke Omar Fateh’s mayoral endorsement weeks after the convention isn’t just a clerical correction. It’s a flashing neon sign that says: “We can’t even run a meeting, but trust us to run your city.”

Here’s what happened: at the July DFL convention, the progressive darling Fateh scored the endorsement, only for state party officials to later cry foul, citing botched electronic voting, missing ballots, and a credentialing fiasco that would embarrass a high-school student council. Now, after weeks of pretending everything was fine, the DFL bigwigs have decided to pull the plug—and the progressive wing is throwing a tantrum you can hear all the way to Spring Park.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls the decision “a stain on our party.” Wrong. The stain isn’t the reversal—it’s the original circus. If the DFL can’t manage a simple endorsement vote, why on earth should Minneapolis trust them with public safety, infrastructure, and a multi-billion-dollar budget? This is the same crew that brought skyrocketing crime, burned-out businesses, and years of finger-pointing instead of leadership.

Make no mistake: this fight isn’t about process. It’s about power—and the radicals want more of it. Fateh’s backers weren’t looking for a mayor; they were looking for an activist-in-chief. Someone to double down on the very policies that have already turned Minneapolis into a cautionary tale. And when the grown-ups in the room finally said, “enough,” the far-left crowd cried conspiracy.

Here’s a newsflash: it’s not a conspiracy when the incompetence is happening in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis residents are stuck watching this food fight while real problems go unsolved. Crime? Still high. Housing costs? Through the roof. Small businesses? Hanging on by a thread after riots and soft-on-crime policies. And what’s the DFL doing about it? Squabbling over who gets to sit in the captain’s chair as the ship takes on water.

The DFL meltdown is more than embarrassing—it’s revealing. This is what happens when ideology trumps competence. When social media slogans become governing principles. When a party that can’t run its own house tries to run yours.

Voters in Minneapolis deserve a reality check: if the DFL can’t govern itself, it sure as hell can’t govern your city. November is coming, and Minneapolis doesn’t need more chaos, more crime, and more radical experiments. It needs law and order. It needs fiscal sanity. It needs leadership.

In short: If you like what you see in this endorsement fiasco, you’re going to love another four years of the same broken policies. But if you’ve had enough, it’s time to clean house—starting with the people who can’t even run a meeting without setting their own hair on fire.

