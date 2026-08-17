Since 2007 the city has operated an “Alternative Financing” program that takes the ordinary 2% small-business loan and renames the city’s share a “rate of return.” Private capital still extracts its price; Minneapolis matches up to $75,000, higher in favored districts (Ilhan Omar’s “Little Mogadishu”) and pretends the identical cash flow is somehow purified because the paperwork no longer says “interest.” The structure is textbook Islamic-Sharia finance, murabaha mark-up dressed in progressive stationery. Forty-eight businesses have taken $1.44 million of this taxpayer-backed product. The economics never changed. Only the vocabulary was made halal.

This is a deliberate concession to the large Somali population that unfortunately settled in the Twin Cities and brought with it a non-negotiable, so-called religious prohibition on riba. The African Development Center and city officials built the program precisely because many East African Muslim business owners would not touch conventional interest. The city’s own language states the product “conforms with Islamic law.” Progressive DFL administrators decided the correct response to an unwanted immigrant community’s medieval financial orthodoxy was to create a parallel track rather than insist those unwanted newcomers adapt to American commercial norms.

One set of rules for everyone is discarded the moment the demand comes wrapped in Somali identity and Sharia law. Nobody else receives the equivalent city-engineered workaround. The program exists because unwanted third world Somali’s arrived with a hard cultist line and the local spineless, pandering political class DFL chose to bend the municipal apparatus instead of the so-called religion, that is truthfully a cult of stone age fanatics and not a religion. Semantic games about “profit” versus “interest” don’t erase the fact that public capital is being structured to satisfy one vile faith’s rules. Minneapolis has been doing this for nearly twenty years, first I heard of it. The rest of the country is only now noticing what happens when a Western city decides Sharia, which is completely at odds and incompatible with the west gets a special financing window.

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