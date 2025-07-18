Not to be outdone by New York’s communist mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, guess what the communist city council in Minneapolis is looking at?

Yup! The absolute failure of government grocery stores, except here they use softer terminology. They would be known as “Municipal Grocery Stores.”

I’ll just bet they’ll have a catchy name like, “The People’s Municipal Market #6.” They’re probably looking at the logo to be a hammer and sickle, or a closed fist, you know, something catchy and edgy. Who knows, maybe when you walk in, a life size portrait of Karl Marx or Vladimir Lenin will greet you!

Oh yeah, don’t forget the bread lines, they’ll be there to greet you as well, make sure you get there when the doors open so you can get that day old bread before the line gets too long and they run out.

You’re going to need some hip waders and a barf bucket when you read this utter nonsense.

The City of Minneapolis issued a report Wednesday which researched “municipal grocery stores” and food access issues in the city. Among other things, the report examined so-called “food apartheid.” … According to the Minneapolis Food Action plan, “Food desert implies that a lack of grocery stores is a naturally occurring concept,” and “Food apartheid calls attention to the policies, systemic racism, and other oppressive powers that have created and prevent certain areas from having accessible and affordable grocery stores.”

They always play the race card. Never fails.

“Oppressive powers”? Oh please. It’s just more left wing psychobabble bullshit.

What this does is simply make the communist idea sound appealing without using negative words associated with that ideology, and entices people, especially the low information types, in to embracing it. Same thing the Soviets did in 1917 during the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

Who’s going to pay for these? The taxpayers of course. Particularly “the rich” and big, greedy business! Until there are no more rich, and no more big business when the rich leave and take their business with them.

Next man up: The middle class.

Rinse and repeat, until nothing is left.

That’s how it works, that’s how it always has worked. That is a constant that will never change.

No recommendations were given in that report, but they don’t need to be. Minneapolis will proceed with this, I promise.

