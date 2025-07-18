Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4h

Food deserts are created when the mob they call residents steal and loot and burn the stores down, so the merchants leave. Then the poor. honest residents have to deal with the fallout. Instead of the race card, why doesn't the city do their job? The state should change governors so a non-communist can try to turn the state around. While the people do that, why not elect a city council that knows more than Lenin and Marx?

The city and state are becoming garbage because that's what socialist/communist/progressive government policies do.

Clean up the cities, get rid of the rioters, and business will come back - Minnesota and Minneapolis won't need to make government bigger by opening second rate government food distribution centers.

If business ran like Minnesota's government we'd still be driving horse drawn carriages.

David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
1h

Democrats have inspired me to re-post my article about their manipulation of our daily language. Their latest hoax is “food apartheid”, their replacement term for “food desert”. In this latest scam, we are expected to believe that the greedy capitalists who run grocery stores are so possessed of White Supremacy and Systemic Racism that they are foregoing their profits in order to stick it to the BIPOCs who live in Democrat-run urban hellholes by refusing to open stores there. With “food apartheid”, Democrats can rally their sheeple into approving their latest socialist boondoggle, namely government-run groceries, now being pushed in NYC and Minneapolis. For details, read my "ADDENDUM OF 7/18/2025" at the end: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/the-democrats-social-justice-hoax

