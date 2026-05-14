A grocery store owner in Minneapolis has been charged in what prosecutors describe as a $1.1 million SNAP/food assistance fraud scheme involving misuse of EBT cards.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdidwahid Mohamed, owner of Minnesota Food Grocery LLC, used other people’s EBT cards to purchase wholesale goods including baby formula and energy drinks from retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club, then resold those items through his store in 2021.

Surveillance, GPS tracking, and transaction records linked Mohamed to the purchases. Investigators state that some EBT cardholders were outside the country during transactions or denied making the purchases themselves. The store received more than $1.14 million in SNAP-related payments during the period under investigation.

The case was filed in Hennepin County, which does not instill any confidence that justice will be served. If convicted, and that’s a mighty big if when it comes to Hennepin County and all the woke, leftwing activist, weak on crime judges, not to mention the DA (Mary Moriarty). Mohamed could face substantial prison time and financial penalties under Minnesota fraud statutes. But he won’t. I don’t see Moriarty pursuing this to the full extent of the law, if she pursues this at all. The end result will probably be a get out of jail free card.

The charges come as Minnesota continues to face scrutiny over large-scale public assistance fraud investigations following cases tied to the Feeding Our Future scandal.

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