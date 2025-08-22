The mask slipped in Minneapolis last week, and it wasn’t pretty. During what was supposed to be a political rally, a sitting city council member delivered a rant that sounded more like a college protest than serious governance: “F— Jacob Frey, f— fascism, f— Donald Trump.”

This wasn’t some fringe activist screaming through a bullhorn on a street corner. This was an elected official in one of America’s largest cities—a city still reeling from riots, violent crime spikes, and years of failed leadership—openly spewing profanity at a mayor, a former president, and anyone who doesn’t bow to the far-left catechism.

Let that sink in: this is the new normal for progressive politics. Vulgarity is no longer a slip of the tongue—it’s the brand. The council member didn’t apologize, didn’t backtrack, didn’t even pretend to regret the outburst. Why would they? In today’s progressive movement, rage isn’t a bug; it’s a feature.

There was a time—not so long ago—when Americans expected basic professionalism from their leaders. You could disagree, even fiercely, without turning every disagreement into an obscenity-laden tirade. Political discourse wasn’t always polite, but it was rarely this crude.

What we’re seeing now in Minneapolis is a symptom of something deeper: the collapse of adult leadership on the left. Progressives increasingly govern like Bluesky influencers—performing outrage for clicks, likes, and applause from activist circles. It’s not about solving problems; it’s about signaling purity and loyalty to the cause.

And what a cause it is. The same crowd chanting “defund the police” in 2020 is now running a city suffering from an exodus of law enforcement officers, surging carjackings, and residents who feel less safe than ever. But instead of addressing those failures, they double down on theatrics. Why talk about crime when you can scream “F— fascism” into a microphone?

Let’s not forget what Minneapolis has endured in recent years. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the city became ground zero for a movement that promised “justice” and delivered chaos. Riots burned neighborhoods to the ground. Businesses fled. Families left for the suburbs—or out of state entirely.

Meanwhile, city leadership—egged on by activists—moved to dismantle the police department. The result? A catastrophic loss of officers and an emboldened criminal element. Today, car thefts, assaults, and homicides plague a city that once prided itself on livability.

And now, the same city council that helped create this mess is busy dropping F-bombs on stage. If that sounds like governance by Instagram story, that’s because it is. Minneapolis isn’t being run by adults. It’s being run by ideologues who think leadership means shouting slogans and cursing out their political opponents.

The most revealing part of this episode isn’t the profanity. It’s the mindset behind it. To the left, disagreement equals fascism. They’ve abandoned persuasion in favor of demonization. If you’re not with them, you’re not just wrong—you’re evil. You’re an enemy of democracy, a threat to humanity, a “fascist.”

That’s why they feel justified saying things like “F— Donald Trump” in public. It’s not just about Trump; it’s about you, the voter who dared to support him. It’s about anyone who resists their vision of a “new America.”

And this is the same faction that constantly lectures conservatives about “civility” and “norms.” Spare us the hypocrisy. The truth is, they don’t care about norms—they care about power. And when power requires tearing down the last remnants of civility, so be it.

Here’s the bottom line: Minneapolis deserves better. America deserves better. We need leaders who can govern, not grandstand. Leaders who care more about fixing broken streets than scoring points on social media. Leaders who understand that public service is a responsibility, not a performance.

Until voters start demanding that, this is what we’ll keep getting: cities in decline, public trust in freefall, and officials whose only talent is turning city hall into a circus.

The question is, how much more chaos will Minneapolis endure before voters wake up?

