Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
4h

“Former President?” That is the 2nd time you’ve said that in a couple of months.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture