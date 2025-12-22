This is the thing we think of as happening “somewhere else.” Well, to a lot of people Minneapolis is “somewhere else.”

There are certain hotspots in downtown Minneapolis where people frequently relieve themselves outside where there is no bathroom. The light rail stop at S. 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue, for instance. And a few intersections in Downtown West, closer to Loring Park. The Minneapolis Downtown Council has a public urination map tracking every instance when a member business calls and crews are deployed to wash — or scoop — it up. Because we’re talking about defecation as well, said Downtown Council President Adam Duininck.

I’m surprised the Star Tribune actually printed an article like this that pretty much is a reflection of the DFL and Democrat Socialist “leadership” that’s been running the city down the sewer since 1961.

City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said the city implemented a 311 code for public defecation about two years ago, after she pushed the city to track the problem around another light rail hotspot in her ward, at E. 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue. It’s unclear how that’s worked out. The city didn’t have data available this week.

The city didn’t have data available this week. Sure they did. They have the data they just don’t want interested party’s finding out what the data shows. Why else would the data be “unavailable?” Because the data is really unavailable. No, that’s just not believable. The data probably shows the poop problem has gotten worse.

So what do you suppose the so-called solution to this DFL created mess is? If you said follow failure with more failure you would be correct.

But what downtown really needs is more bathrooms, according to the Downtown Council. Its 2035 Plan calls for 20% more access by next year.

That isn’t a solution, that’s enabling the problem to continue and create new problems. How many more bums, drug addicts and other undesirable’s will filter in to town knowing there are accessible bathrooms? How about the blight it will create? How about decent people who will be too afraid to use them? Not to mention drug deals, prostitution, perhaps a “fee” to pay to the local thug to use it, muggings, maybe even murder. No, accessible bathrooms will turn in to a magnet of new, fully preventable crime.

How about cost? You just know there has to be a cost with any great idea from the DFL.

Council Member Katie Cashman, who represents parts of downtown, has proposed amending Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2026 budget to include $700,000 for five to eight standalone restrooms on Nicollet Mall maintained by a private vendor.

Up to 140k per porta potty. Think about that. And you know they’ll have more than just the 5-8 on the mall, and the taxpayers will be stuck with the bill. Seems to me it’s more cost efficient and crime preventative to just run those people out of town.

It’s sad when you think about it. I can remember not that long ago Minneapolis wasn’t “somewhere else.”

