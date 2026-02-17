The Minneapolis City Council’s move to delay liquor license renewals for hotels that housed federal immigration agents is politics at its worst. Liquor licenses exist to ensure businesses follow safety and legal standards — not to punish companies for serving clients some official liberal pukes dislike.

Whether people support or oppose federal immigration enforcement is irrelevant. Federal law is federal law, and private businesses should not be targeted for cooperating with legal government activity. Turning licensing into an ideological weapon sets a dangerous precedent: today it’s hotels, tomorrow it could be any business caught in a political crossfire.

And those Leftists running the city actually believe we are the fascists! 🤣🤣🤣

Supporters claim the delay is about public input, but the message is clear — political pressure now outweighs neutral, rules-based governance. Pandering to the Left is job one. That risks legal challenges, taxpayer costs, and additional reputational damage for a city already damaged and collapsing, while struggling to attract investment. Who would want to invest in Minneapolis? Nobody. Businesses are already pulling out and so are residents. It’s a third world lawless shit hole. Detroit or Cleveland are more attractive options for investment.

Local leaders should focus on public safety and economic recovery, not symbolic fights designed for headlines. But they won’t.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness