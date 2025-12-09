A massive welfare-fraud scandal hits Minnesota, millions of taxpayer dollars vanish, and what does Minneapolis’ Democratic leadership do?

They go to war — against federal law enforcement.

Mayor Jacob Frey is more offended by ICE showing up than by the fact that public money was allegedly stolen and funneled through networks the feds say need investigating. Minneapolis is acting like the real crime is enforcing the law.

This is the same failed “sanctuary at all costs” ideology that’s wrecked other big cities. Protect the narrative, shield the politics, ignore the consequences — and hope nobody notices the bill taxpayers are stuck with.

Trump called out the issue, and Minneapolis is proving him right: when ideology comes first, accountability disappears. Criminals take note, taxpayers pay the price, and leaders pretend they’re being compassionate while they’re actually just being cowardly.

Minneapolis isn’t standing up for justice — it’s surrendering to its own politics. And until that changes, this scandal won’t be the last.

