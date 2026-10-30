Congratulations, Minneapolis. You’ve done it again. While lesser cities waste time on trivial pursuits like “crime rates” or “roads that don’t swallow cars,” you secured a prestigious 11th place on Orkin’s national list of cities where the rodents have apparently unionized and filed for better benefits.

Last year you were 9th. This year you “improved” by two spots. Progress! The rats, clearly inspired by local leadership, decided to be slightly less industrious. Or perhaps they just got busy with the city’s other thriving wildlife initiatives. Either way, only 50 cities even made the cut, and Minneapolis remains the sole Minnesota representative. A lonely but proud distinction, like being the only person at the party who brought a contagious disease to the party.

Los Angeles took first (of course), Chicago second, New York third. Minneapolis, ever modest, settled for a solid 11th place showing among the nation’s great rodent capitals. The data covers a full year of residential service calls, which is just science’s polite way of saying the little bastards are winning and the humans are writing checks.

So raise a glass (carefully, check for droppings first). Minneapolis isn’t just another cold Midwestern city. It’s a top-tier destination for anything with whiskers and a taste for electrical wiring.

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