Minnesota Madness

Jack Sotallaro
3h

You cannot judge all Minnesotans(?) by the asshats that are in the statehouse (I'm talking to No Balz Walz) or the Muslim AG who sides with the illegals against his own country, or mayor Small Frey, or those out on the street breaking the laws. Believe it or not, the bad ones are a minority. The problem, unfortunately, is the rest of the population that stands there quietly and allows their government to act unlawfully.

I remember an argument made many years ago, that stated "most Muslims are conservative and do not agree with the radicals in their religion." The problem then and now is those who do not agree do not make their opinion known, so the only view of Islam is a religion of invasion and the only view of Minnesota is a socialist, corrupt hell hole. Neither are true, however you can't prove it because only one side is heard from.

