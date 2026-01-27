When a federal agent, bloodied and overwhelmed, is caught on video shouting “Where is the local PD?” as a Minneapolis hotel is overrun by anti-ICE rioters, the question isn’t rhetorical. It’s an indictment.

What unfolded outside that Minneapolis hotel was not protest. It was a violent mob action: windows smashed, doors destroyed, guests terrorized, and federal officers left to fend for themselves while a crowd attempted to breach a private building based on rumor and rage. The fact that this could happen at all speaks volumes about what Minneapolis has become after years of political cowardice masquerading as “reform.” A third-world shit hole.

This wasn’t a failure of manpower. It was a failure of will.

For years, city leadership has trained both police officers and the public to believe that decisive enforcement is suspect, that asserting authority is provocative, and that disorder must be tolerated lest someone complain on social media. The result is predictable: activists learn exactly how far they can go, and law enforcement learns exactly how little backing it will receive if things turn ugly. So when things do turn ugly, officers hesitate, agencies slow-walk, and chaos fills the vacuum.

The hotel attack exposes a deeper rot. Local government has spent half a decade signaling that federal law enforcement is unwelcome, illegitimate, or even immoral. ICE has been demonized not as an agency enforcing federal law, but as a cartoon villain deserving of harassment. When that rhetoric filters down to the street, it becomes a green light for intimidation and violence. You don’t need to explicitly call for riots—just keep insisting that enforcement itself is evil, and someone else will do the dirty work.

And then comes the most damning image of all: federal agents, in an American city, asking aloud where the local police are.

That should horrify everyone, regardless of their views on immigration. If a city will not protect people and property when a mob decides to attack, then the social contract has collapsed. Hotels become targets. Businesses become liabilities. Ordinary residents become hostages to whoever can shout the loudest and swing the hardest.

Minneapolis officials have responded with the usual language: “complex situation,” “rapidly evolving,” “balancing public safety with the right to protest.” That’s all bullshit. The words of cowards.

Lawlessness does not de-escalate itself. And mobs, once indulged, never stop at slogans spoken by cowards.

